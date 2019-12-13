Home

Mr. William Powell, Sr. passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born on July 6, 1924 in Little Rock, AR. After serving in the US Navy, he attended Northeastern Univ. in Boston, MA. He was one of very few African American members of the International Plumbers Union. In the 1970s he was employed as a Master Plumber in Cleveland, OH and later in Riviera Beach, FL. at the Tropical Shipping Co. In the 1990s, 'Babe' and his wife of 63 years, Helen (deceased) relocated from Jupiter, FL to Newport News, VA. He also is pre-deceased by two sons, William Powell, III and Robert K. Powell and survived by three daughters, Aaron Joyner (Alvis), Eleanor Walker, Helen Greene, ten grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends. Bill was a devoted husband, family man and role model who cherished his time together with them. He also enjoyed cooking, golfing, history, keeping up with current events, and telling good jokes.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 13, 2019
