William R. and Mary LemonIt is with great sadness that our parents William R. Lemon departed this life on 4-19-19 as well as his beautiful wife Mary F. Lemon who departed this life on 4-17-19. They leave behind their daughters, Katherine L. Hagood and Cynthia L. Winn, sons Frederick E. Lemon (Elizabeth) and Shawn D. Lemon. Grandchildren Christopher M. Parker, Travis L. Parker (Jennifer), Nicholas A. Parker (Stephanie), Brooke N. Winn-Goodson (Derek), Lauren H. Wyatt (Russell), Hunter W. Winn (Ryann), Cameron and Hailey Lemon and 15 great grandchildren. As well as my father's two brother's Casey P. Lemon (Evon), George E. Lemon and mom's first cousin Sandra Kay Krebs. Special thanks to the Hospice House in Williamsburg along with the hospice nurses Melissa, Stephanie, Amy, and Keyona that were angels that took care of our parents. Our dad retired from W. M. Jordan after 50 years in the construction business and our mother retired as a bookkeeper. Our dad served in the Navy as a firefighter. After being married for 59 years they parted this world with the same love as they began with. Services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Denbigh Christian Church, 816 Moyer Road in Newport News, VA. Visitation will take place 5:30pm to 6:30pm with Memorial Service to follow at 6:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospice House in Williamsburg, VA. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary