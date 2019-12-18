|
|
Colonel William (Bill) R. Hammond, US Army Ret., 84 - On December 15th, the Lord welcomed home his faithful and humble servant, Bill. He lived a full and devoted life and accomplished much. Born in Dover, DE in the post Depression era, he enlisted in the Army in 1954. During his illustrious 32-year career, he served three combat tours in Vietnam and received multiple decorations, including two Legions of Merit and three Bronze Stars, one for heroism in ground combat. He earned multiple Masters Degrees and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study from Boston University. He was a graduate of the USA Command and General Staff College, the NATO Defense College, and the US Naval War College. He retired in 1985 as a full Colonel and the Asst. Commandant of the Transportation School at Ft. Eustis.
Upon retirement, Bill began teaching at both TNCC and Peninsula Catholic High School (PCHS). After four years he was appointed Principal, and subsequently, President, of PCHS. During his tenure, he oversaw the construction of a new PCHS facility. He was truly humbled to receive the prestigious SEDES SAPIENTIAE, one of the highest awards conferred by the Catholic Church. Aside from his many accomplishments, Bill will be most remembered as a trusted neighbor, a dedicated family man, and above all, a loving and devoted husband. Thankfully, he spent his final days at home with the love of his life, Jackie.
Bill is survived by his lifelong companion and loving wife, the former Jacqueline Solange Jaunel of Verdun, France; his sons, Manuel and daughter-in-law, Shirley of York County, Gary of Newport News and Steven of Utah; six grandchildren, Elaina, Olivia, Didier, Alexandria, Leahna, and Rachael; and three great-grandchildren, Skylar, Kadyn and Kai. His eldest son, Didier, passed away in 1997 at the age of 37.
A Resurrection Mass will be conducted on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Newport News. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at noon. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requested contributions be made to the Peninsula SPCA. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 18, 2019