Billy, this was quite a shock losing you. That horrible car crash just a few days after losing your father was bad enough but then finding out you had cancer after surviving the car accident is almost too unbearable to to fathom. You and your brothers are like my own children and I've always been in your lives since the day you were all born. I'm so sad that you had to leave us, but I know in my heart you are in heaven with the rest of our family who have gone before us. Please pave the way for the rest of us, I'm sure we will all join you again one day. I love you dearly and I'll always miss you . Love Aunt Joyce



Joyce Timberlake

Family