William R. Wright
1961 - 2020
William R Wright 59, of Smithfield born Feb 8, 1961 died Oct 16,2020. He was a mechanic on the peninsula for 45 yrs. He was preceded in death by his father Linwood R Wright and brother David Wright. He leaves behind his wife of 28 years Debra Potter Wright. A daughter Stephanie Hersey (Shawn) of Las Vegas ,NV, son Matthew Pyles (Ashley) of Paducah, KY, and daughter Malynn Tipton of Newport News. He is also survived by his mother Angelcia Carol Hall Wright of Smithfield and his brother Richard Wright (Patricia) of Newport News. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren who he adored. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, son, father, grandaddy and friend. Billy was very strong in his faith and is now with his Heavenly Father.

Funeral services will be private

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 23, 2020
Billy, this was quite a shock losing you. That horrible car crash just a few days after losing your father was bad enough but then finding out you had cancer after surviving the car accident is almost too unbearable to to fathom. You and your brothers are like my own children and I've always been in your lives since the day you were all born. I'm so sad that you had to leave us, but I know in my heart you are in heaven with the rest of our family who have gone before us. Please pave the way for the rest of us, I'm sure we will all join you again one day. I love you dearly and I'll always miss you . Love Aunt Joyce
Joyce Timberlake
Family
October 23, 2020
My first born, part of my soul died with you, even though I know you are where you will be at your best, tell Rudy and David I love and miss them terribly as I am missing you.
A. Carol Wright
Mother
October 23, 2020
Havent seen billie in a long time but never forgot him.or david.two lives taken to early.my prayers go out to the family at this very sad time.rest in paradise billie .david and mr.ruddie.
Kelly myers welch
Friend
October 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Debbie & Kenny Teabo
Friend
October 22, 2020
Give hugs to my brother !!!!
I hope y’all behave yourself up there. The memories of childhood with y’all will always be remembered!!! Love ❤ you brother from another mother. Prayers to the family for your loss.
Patty Ray
Friend
October 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss Debbie. Praying that you will find peace in the days ahead. Billy is no longer suffering but the ones he left behind will always have that void. (((Hugs))) and prayers to all who loved him. RIP Billy.
Brenda Pitt Gardner
Friend
October 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was a great man.
Shelby gilbert
Friend
