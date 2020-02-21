Home

Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
(804) 843-2550
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home
417 11th Street
West Point, VA 23181
William Randolph Newcomb

William Randolph Newcomb Obituary
William "Jimmy" Newcomb, 71, of Saluda, passed away February 19, 2020. He served two tours during the Vietnam War and retired as an Army Staff Sergeant after 21 years of service. Jimmy loved fishing and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Elsie Newcomb; son, Billy Newcomb; and step-son, Timmy Tucker. He is survived by his wife, Elva "Nita" Newcomb; his son, Bruce Newcomb (Christine); daughters, Tina Patterson (Arthur) and Brenda Stokes; his "sidekick", James Beale; a number of beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Virgie Newcomb; a brother, James Newcomb; and his four-legged friends, Tinkerbell and Lucy. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, February 24th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point. A funeral service will be held 2 PM, Tuesday at Vincent Funeral Home and interment will follow in Windsor Gardens, Mathews, VA. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 21, 2020
