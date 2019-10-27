Home

W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
William Raymond Whitley Obituary
William Raymond Whitley, 90, a resident of Williamsburg and former Newport News resident, died Friday, October 25, 2019. A graduate of Newport News High School, he was a U.S. Marine veteran and retired Civil Service in 1985 after over 30 years service as Supervisor of Shipbuilding for the Navy. After retirement, he worked for the North Carolina Ferry System. He was an avid fisherman and in his spare time he built several boats.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Venita Carter Whitley; one daughter, Patricia Whitley Musgrove (Bob) of Smithfield; one stepson William Austin Campbell, Jr. of Lanexa; one grandson David Scott Whitley, II; and two great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by a son David Scott Whitley; and two brothers, Jimmy Lee Whitley and Ralph Owen Whitley.

Visitation will be from 11 AM to 12 Noon on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 PM at Peninsula Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 27, 2019
