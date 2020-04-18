Home

William Richard Collins, 64 years young, passed away Saturday, April 4th, 2020. William, known by friends as Rick, was a longtime Newport News resident. Rick was an avid pool player, a lifelong Miami Dolphins fan, enjoyed the music of his era, and most of all, loved spending time with his family.

He was known for his quick wit, his smile, and his fun-loving and outgoing personality.

Left to cherish his memories are his five kids, Karen, Belinda, Bonnie, Ricky, and Michael, a sister, Terri Cook; and several other friends and extended family members. Due to current social distancing guidelines, the family is planning a small celebration of life ceremony in the future.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2020
