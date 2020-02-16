|
|
William "Bill" Richard Taylor, Sr. died on February 13, 2020, with his wife of 64 years at his side. He was born in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania and raised in the City of Pittsburgh.
Bill served in the U.S. Army Security Agency during the Korean war and afterward attended and graduated from Penn Tech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked with General Electric in Syracuse, New York and was transferred to Daytona Beach, Florida to work on the Apollo space mission. In 1972, he moved his family to Newport News where he worked until he retired from Siemans in 1996.
He successfully built a vacation home at Lake Monticello with his son and friends. It was a place where he loved to have his family and friends enjoy swimming, skiing, fishing, eating, and each other's company. Bill was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. He was a member of the Circle of Hope where he enjoyed telling stories and jokes. Most of all he loved his wife, family and special friends, Mary, Sally, and Leon.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Kathleen Taylor, sisters-in-law, Mary and Sharon. He is survived by, and deeply loved by his wife, Carolyn "Lynn" Taylor; his children, son William "Bill" Taylor, Jr. (Lisa); daughters, Mary Ann Rowe (Keith) and Carol Morrison (Keith); grandchildren, Jessica (Chris), Jennifer, Ashleigh (Rob), Jonathan, Amanda, Carolyn (Chris), and Catherine; his beloved great-grandchildren, Lauren, Rebecca, Wally, Jaxson, and Charlotte; brothers, Bob and Ronnie (Tanya); sister-in-law, Arlene Hallett; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. A funeral Mass, at 11:00 a.m., and reception at the church will follow. A private interment will be held Saturday, February 22. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Our Lady of Mount Carmel School or .
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 16, 2020