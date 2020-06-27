William Robert "Bobby" Campbell went peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born in Mercer, PA on December 7, 1931. Bobby served two years in the Marine Corps before marrying the love of his life, Margaret "Margie" Campbell. He was a maintenance electrician for 42 years in the Newport News Shipyard where he was recognized as a Master Shipbuilder. Bobby was a motorcycle and antique car enthusiast with a passion for restoration. He and Margie spent many hours on his motorcycle taking trips to places like the Grand Canyon and Mt. Rushmore with his closest friends and family. After retirement Bobby loved going to antique car shows and restoring his 1966 red Ford truck. Bobby's legacy is being carried on as his children and grandchildren continue his good works as machinists, mechanics, determined problem solvers, and everyone's jokester! Bobby loved the Lord and taught his family to always help others in need. His selfless mannerisms will be remembered by everyone.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret Campbell; his son Robert Campbell (Becky); his daughter Linda Butler (Mike); four grandchildren, April Dawson (James), Chris Campbell (Christen), Travis Butler (Holly), and Jessica Campbell (Mac); ten great grandchildren, Hanna and Ava Dawson, Colton and Cooper Campbell, Jordyn Butler, Mac, Makenna, Canyon, Sawyer, and Ember Firth; other children special to his heart, Brandon and Brittany Eure and Dylan Fitzgerald; many nieces and nephews; and his brother-in-law Larry Thomas. Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, father, step-father, and siblings.
His life will be celebrated with a visitation at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 210 Harpersville Road, Newport News on Monday, June 29th from 9 to 10 AM. Following the visitation, Bobby's red truck will lead a procession for a graveside service at 11 AM at Peninsula Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters to honor Bobby's passion for helping others. Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandson.com.
Published in Daily Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.