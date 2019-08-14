Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Robert Sharp Jr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Robert Sharp Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" Robert Sharp, Jr. died peacefully at his home on August 11, 2019 in Southern Shores, North Carolina at the age of 76.

Bill is survived by a son, Charles Robert Sharp of Round Hill, Virginia; a son, Grant Harrison Sharp, his wife, Natalya Gurskaya Sharp, and their two children, Alexander Michael Sharp and Luke William Sharp of Southern Shores, North Carolina; a sister, Joan Sharp Bowen, Ed.D., her husband, Rev. Richard Landrum Bowen of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and their children, Scott Richard Bowen of Richmond, Virginia and Kelley Leanne Charpentier of Charlotte, North Carolina; and a brother-in-law, John Willard Roark of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maj. William Robert Sharp, Sr. and Martha Reese Sharp née Allen; his wife of 45 years, Ann Rachel Sharp née Roark; and a second wife, Margaret Biggins Sharp née Sacra.

Bill was born on August 17, 1942 in Fort Lewis, Washington. As the son of an active-duty United States Army officer, he lived in many places during his childhood, including Linz, Austria and Stuttgart, Germany. He took his Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering from North Carolina State University in 1964 and his Master of Science in Engineering Administration from George Washington University in 1983. While a student at North Carolina State University, he was inducted into the Rho Chapter of Theta Tau, the North Carolina Alpha Chapter of Tau Beta Pi, and Phi Kappa Phi. After taking his undergraduate degree, he began a career with Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company that encompassed a number of engineering and managerial roles and spanned more than 50 years. In 2015, he was recognized by Newport News Shipbuilding as a Master Shipbuilder. He married his first wife, Ann, in 1966, and they resided in Newport News, Virginia during their marriage.

While in Newport News, Bill joined Hilton Presbyterian Church where he served as Deacon, Elder, and Treasurer for many years. After moving to Williamsburg in 2013, he and his second wife, Margaret Biggins Sharp, attended Williamsburg Presbyterian Church. Bill was a long-time member and a past-President of the Warwick Rotary Club. As a Rotarian, he enthusiastically supported Rotary International's polio elimination efforts and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow for his efforts. Additionally, he was an active member of several professional organizations, primarily the Nautilus Society of Reactor Test Engineers, the Engineers' Club of the Virginia Peninsula, the United States Naval Institute, and the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers. Bill was an active supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, serving as the long-time treasurer of BSA Troop 14 in Newport News and as a member of the board of the Virginia Peninsula Council.

The family will be receiving visitors from 6:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, August 14 at Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15 at 11:00 am at Peninsula Funeral Home. There will be a private interment at Peninsula Memorial Park. As an alternative to flowers, friends are encouraged to donate to the End Polio Now campaign.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now