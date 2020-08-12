Yorktown, Va. - William Rogers Bailey, 78, passed away on Sunday, August 9,2020. Bill was born in Jefferson City, MO and has been a Yorktown resident since 1990. He graduated from Jefferson City High School, received a bachelors degree from saint Leo University, and received his Masters of Education from Boston University. During this time Bill served his country as a Signal Corps officer in the US Army, retiring as a Major in 1985. His service included a tour of combat duty in Vietnam. Bill's awards included the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, two Meritorious Service Medals, and the Vietnam Service Medal, among may others.



Bill is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Joyce P. Bailey; a son William R. Bailey II; two daughters, L. Alison Weber (Patrick) and K. Caroline Bailey. He is also survived by two sisters, Phyllis Samuelson (Robert) and Carolyne Strobel (Norman) both of MO; and two grandchildren, Tristan and Noelle Weber.



A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, August 14, at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Thursday, August 13, at Amory Funeral Home in Grafton.



