William Russell Batten Sr.
1941 - 2020
William Russell Batten, Sr, 79, of Smithfield passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Bertrand A. Batten, Sr. and Rebecca Cofer Batten. Russell is survived by his wife of 50 years Emily Hash Batten; daughter, Lori M. Nelms (Billy): sons, William Russell "Bill" Batten, Jr (Angie) and Brent Martin (Joan); grandchildren, Kelsey Davenport, Krystal Chapman and Jessie Martin; great grandchildren, Ali, Jackson and Wyatt. Russell graduated from Smithfield High School where he excelled in baseball and football. He enjoyed a long career with the Town of Smithfield and retired as the Superintendent of Public Works. In his retirement he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Smithfield Center. Due to Covid all are ask to wear a mask at the visitation. A private memorial service will be held with burial in St. Luke's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, 1804 S. Church St, Smithfield, VA 23430 or the Isle of Wight Volunteer Rescue Squad, P O Box 97, Smithfield, VA 23431. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smithfield Center
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Memories & Condolences
July 18, 2020
Thoughts & prayers for Russells family. May he RIP!
Chuck & Debbie Owens
Friend
July 18, 2020
Mrs. Emily
So sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family.
Heather Brentlinger
Friend
July 18, 2020
I am so saddened. I remember Russell from a long time ago. Great guy
Margaret Jones
Friend
July 18, 2020
I am saddened to read of Bills passing. My wife Kathie and I will be praying for all of Bills family. He was a great guy and will be sorely missed.
Kurt Beach
July 18, 2020
God has taken another good one out of Smithfield. Always knew he would have something funny when he would come up to the dealership. Rest In Peace Russell. Praying for Emily and Family
Lewis Minga
Friend
July 18, 2020
So sorry to hear this such a fun loving man.
Debi Olsavicky
July 18, 2020
Russell was one of the customers at Travis's Auto that we always looked forward to seeing the most. He made us smile, he made us laugh and he liked to jokingly give us a hard time if he felt we needed it. Some people leave a big impression on you in life and to us he was one of those people. We will miss your smile and your friendship Russell. To Emily and to all of the family, we are very sorry and we will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers. Hard to believe we will never again here that phone call at the shop with his voice on the other end. Travis & Wanda Latimer
Wanda Latimer
Friend
July 18, 2020
So very sorry to hear this! Our thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Darden and Sheila Stallings
Friend
July 18, 2020
Dear Family, Please know that I am praying for you during this sad time. I will miss seeing Russell when I go back to Virginia, we were best of buddies and cousins.
Jimmie Reynolds
Friend
July 18, 2020
Russell held a special place in my heart, and I am definitely struggling with this loss. He was just one of a kind. No one could tell a story or a joke like he could. He brightened your day with humor, but he listened when you needed a friend or a sounding board. I can't imagine this world without him, and I already miss him. Sending love to his family and all of his many, many friends.
Ellen Minga
Friend
