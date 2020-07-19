Russell was one of the customers at Travis's Auto that we always looked forward to seeing the most. He made us smile, he made us laugh and he liked to jokingly give us a hard time if he felt we needed it. Some people leave a big impression on you in life and to us he was one of those people. We will miss your smile and your friendship Russell. To Emily and to all of the family, we are very sorry and we will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers. Hard to believe we will never again here that phone call at the shop with his voice on the other end. Travis & Wanda Latimer

Wanda Latimer

Friend