William Russell Batten, Sr, 79, of Smithfield passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Bertrand A. Batten, Sr. and Rebecca Cofer Batten. Russell is survived by his wife of 50 years Emily Hash Batten; daughter, Lori M. Nelms (Billy): sons, William Russell "Bill" Batten, Jr (Angie) and Brent Martin (Joan); grandchildren, Kelsey Davenport, Krystal Chapman and Jessie Martin; great grandchildren, Ali, Jackson and Wyatt. Russell graduated from Smithfield High School where he excelled in baseball and football. He enjoyed a long career with the Town of Smithfield and retired as the Superintendent of Public Works. In his retirement he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Smithfield Center. Due to Covid all are ask to wear a mask at the visitation. A private memorial service will be held with burial in St. Luke's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, 1804 S. Church St, Smithfield, VA 23430 or the Isle of Wight Volunteer Rescue Squad, P O Box 97, Smithfield, VA 23431. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
.