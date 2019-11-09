Home

William T. Hopper


1939 - 2019
William T. Hopper Obituary
Bill Hopper, born on July 5, 1939, passed away on Oct. 29, 2019. He was raised in The Wythe section of Hampton. He was predeceased by his parents Col. William (Hoppy) and Sara Hopper. After attending a military high school, he joined the Air Force and was posted at various Bases in the US. Upon his discharge Bill spent his career in several merchandising venues, Saks Fifth Avenue, and in the restaurant industry in management positions in the Washington, DC, and Williamsburg area. He is survived by his goddaughter Staci Robins Leach and husband Zan of New Smyrna Beach, FL, and special friends, Pat and Howard Robins, Williamsburg, and Clint Robins of Cornelius, NC. Per his request there was no service and asked that you remember him by cherishing your friends and loved ones. Bill was a kind and caring soul and will be sorely missed by his many friend.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 9, 2019
