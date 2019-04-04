William Theodore "Ted" Rose, 72, originally from Elizabeth City, North Carolina and long-time resident of Hampton, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on April 2, 2019. Ted was a devoted husband to Elizabeth "Betty" Rose. They shared 53 happy years of marriage together. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on February 20, 1947, he was a twin son of the late Theodore Rose and Bonnie Lillian Cutrell. He married Betty and moved to the Peninsula. For the majority of his life, Ted worked as a pipefitter and supervisor at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard before retiring in 2007. He loved being with Betty and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He had a big heart, willing to help others wherever he saw a need. In his retirement, he enjoyed reading, camping with friends and family, and traveling. He loved sitting around a campfire. He shared a passion for supporting Can-Do-Canines, an organization that trains puppies to assist people with disabilities.Ted is survived by his loving wife Betty; his three children, Elizabeth Winebarger, her husband, David, and children, Brady and Dylan, Walter Rose, his wife Amanda, and children, Wesley and Benjamin, and Christina Gassner, her husband, Christopher, and children, Tristen, Jake and Ellie; his sisters, Joanna White, of Elizabeth City, NC, Paula Attix of Lynchburg, VA, and twin brother, Jerry Rose of Raleigh, NC, and their families; and many other family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Bonney of Elizabeth City, NC and Marian Heilman of Petersburg, VA.Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 210 Harpersville Road in Newport News.The family request that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Can-Do-Canines at www.can-do-canines.org.Ted will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.Please leave condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary