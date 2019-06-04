William W. "Billy" Ambrose Jr., age 76 of Gloucester Point, died at home surrounded by his family, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Billy was a Gloucester High School Graduate class of 1961, retiring from the Naval Weapons Station, Yorktown, Mathews County School System, and a life-long member of Providence Baptist Church. The family was first; however, the Washington Redskins were a close tie on some weekends. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him, and there is no finer example of a husband, father, "Gramps" and friend. Parents, W. Woodrow, and Rosa Ambrose, as well as a brother, Donald Ambrose, preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Dianne R. Ambrose, daughter, Deanna Lynn Hogge, husband Eddie, son, William "Doug" Ambrose, wife Donna, grandchildren, William Shane Ambrose, Delaney Clare Ambrose, Logan Alexander Wood, Dylan Wade Hogge, great-granddaughter, Chloe M. Hogge, sister, Teresa A. Hogge, husband Edwin, brother, Freddie Ambrose, wife Barbara Jean in addition to a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service conducted by the Reverend Chris McMillan will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, in Providence Baptist Church, 3501 Providence Road, Hayes VA 23072. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at the church. At his request, please consider memorial contributions to Attn: In memory of William W. "Billy" Ambrose, Jr. Friends and family may visit www.hoggfh.com and sign our online guestbook. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press from June 4 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary