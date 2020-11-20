1/1
William W. Hamner
William "Bill" Wallace Hamner of Williamsburg, VA passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. Mr. Hamner was born in Rockfish, Virginia on February 1, 1937 to Wallace Albert Hamner and Lauve Wright Hamner . On December 27, 1962 he married Sarah Neblett Hamner of Bristol, Virginia at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. He graduated from the University of Richmond with a BS in Business.

Bill was, perhaps, best known in Hampton Roads as the founder of Hamner Development Company, a company he built from scratch. During his career he developed a significant portfolio of office properties in Oyster Point in Newport News, as well industrial properties throughout the region. However, friends, family, personal acquaintances, clients, and business associates will remember him best for the kindness, fairness, and generosity he shared with each of them.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sarah Neblett Hamner of Williamsburg, Virginia. He also is survived by his daughter, Mary Katherine Hamner Black and her husband Hugh R. Black of Charlotte, North Carolina as well as his son, William Wallace Hamner, Jr and his wife Carmen Manning Hamner of Williamsburg, Virginia. He is survived by his four grandchildren, Sarah Katherine Black, Samuel Orr Black IV, Katherine Anna Hamner, and Elizabeth Margaret Hamner.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace Albert Hamner and Lauve Wright Hamner of Rockfish, Virginia and his sister Anne Hamner Bryant of Waynesboro, Virginia.

Due to the current uncertainties surrounding gathering restrictions occasioned by COVID 19, a funeral service will be held for immediate family only at Bruton Parish Episcopal Church on Saturday, November 21.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made, in Bill's name, to a favorite charity.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 20, 2020.
