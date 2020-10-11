William (Bill) Way Collins, 76 years old, passed away on October 8, 2020. Bill was a resident of Newport News for 49 years, and retired from the Newport News Shipyard in 2009 as a welder and he was proud to have served as a Sergeant in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Collins; two daughters, Cynthia Wilson (Kevin) and Susan Mullins (Roy); two granddaughters, Katherine Ashley Wilson and Mary Kennedy Wilson; one niece Joyceann Whitaker (Tommy); and one nephew Tommy Collins (Teresa). He is preceded in death by his parents Eula Mae Coleman Whitby and Milton Odell Collins, Sr.; his sister Annie Mae Harrell; and brothers Milton Odell Collins, Jr. and Charles Wesley Collins.
He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and spending as much time as he could with his family.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 11 AM to 12 PM at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service for the family will follow the visitation.
A special thanks to all the caregivers, providers and social workers who took care of him the last couple of years.
