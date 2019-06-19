Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Grafton Baptist Church
5440 George Washington Memorial Highway
Grafton, VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for William Willoughby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Willoughby


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Bill" Willoughby Obituary
William (Bill) Willoughby

Yorktown, Va. - William (Bill) Willoughby joined his wife Lucille, before The Father on Sunday, June 15, 2019. He died of natural causes. Bill was born August 22, 1927 in Hampton, VA. He moved his family to Dare, VA in the early 1960's.

Bill and Lucille were members of Grafton Baptist Church for over 60 years and became active members leading their two children to follow in their footsteps. Bill served in many capacities in the church and gave willingly and lovingly to the church.

Bill served in the United States Marine Corps and retired from NASA Langley Research Center as an electronic technician.

Bill and Lucille were married in 1948 and were best friends for over 65 years. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping and traveling.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lockwood and Frances, his two sisters, Betty Foster and Mildred Wilem and his wife Lucille.

He is survived by his son Bill (Trena) and daughter Peggy; two grandsons, Billy (Rachel) and Randy (Kan); a great-grandson and two great-granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Grafton Baptist Church, 5440 George Washington Memorial Highway, Grafton, VA 23692. Dress is casual but appropriate.

Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.