William (Bill) Willoughby



Yorktown, Va. - William (Bill) Willoughby joined his wife Lucille, before The Father on Sunday, June 15, 2019. He died of natural causes. Bill was born August 22, 1927 in Hampton, VA. He moved his family to Dare, VA in the early 1960's.



Bill and Lucille were members of Grafton Baptist Church for over 60 years and became active members leading their two children to follow in their footsteps. Bill served in many capacities in the church and gave willingly and lovingly to the church.



Bill served in the United States Marine Corps and retired from NASA Langley Research Center as an electronic technician.



Bill and Lucille were married in 1948 and were best friends for over 65 years. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping and traveling.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lockwood and Frances, his two sisters, Betty Foster and Mildred Wilem and his wife Lucille.



He is survived by his son Bill (Trena) and daughter Peggy; two grandsons, Billy (Rachel) and Randy (Kan); a great-grandson and two great-granddaughters.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Grafton Baptist Church, 5440 George Washington Memorial Highway, Grafton, VA 23692. Dress is casual but appropriate.



