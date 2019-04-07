|
William Wilson Jarvis, 84, went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019.Viewing will be held from noon to 4pm, Monday April 8, 2019 at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home, 251 W. Queen Street, Hampton, VA. The wake will follow at Deeper Life Assembly, 3005 Shell Rd., Hampton, VA from 5-6pm. His homegoing service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Queen Street North Worship Center, 98 North Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA. Entombment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019