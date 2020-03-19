|
|
On March 13, 2020, William "Bill" Wilson Webb Sr. transitioned to his heavenly home at Riverside Rehabilitation Medical Center in Hampton, Virginia. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Avis Webb; his children BW, BC, and Mookie; His sister, Dorothy, ("Dot"), Brother-in-Law, Alfonso, ("Al"), one granddaughter, Amari, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and god children. There will be a private family only visitation on Thursday March, 19, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Carter Funeral home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News VA 23608. Interment with full military honors will be private and held immediately thereafter at Hampton Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Bill's name to the . For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 19, 2020