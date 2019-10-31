|
|
Retired Petty Officer First Class Mr. Willie Anthony Mitchell, husband of Mrs. Cynthia LaVerne Mitchell, transitioned peacefully Friday, October 25, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia. A viewing for the late Mr. Willie Anthony Mitchell will be held from 11:00 a.m. until noon Saturday, November 2, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church. Services with military honors will be held noon Saturday, November 2, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1415 Big Bethel Road Hampton, Virginia 23666. Interment will be held noon Monday, November 4, 2019 at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. Services have been entrusted to the staff at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 31, 2019