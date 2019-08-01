|
|
Waverly, VA - Willie Bromo Parker, 86 entered eternal rest July 25, 2019.
Mr. Parker is survived by his wife Queen Ellis-Parker; daughters, Sonja Parker, Renee' Williams, Jacqueline Parker, Stephanie Parker, sons, Willie Eric Parker, Jeffrey Parker (Barbara), Stacey Parker (Cheryl), Aaron K. Parker (Terri) and Godson Darius Edler; brother, Linwood Parker (Sandra); sisters, Mildred Blount, Viola Morton (Richard) and Lucinda Ellis.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Paul Holiness Church 8645 Rolfe Highway, Dendron, VA.
Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Viewing 5-7 P.M. Friday and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the Church.
Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, 757-357-4742.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 1, 2019