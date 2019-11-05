|
Willie Brown transitioned to eternal rest November 2, 2019. He was born in Surry County to the late Garfield and Louise Brown on November 7,1936.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bernice, his two sons, Darrick Brown and Brian Wade (Brenda), his brother, William Brown, four sisters, Clara Evans (Rossie), Mary Frances Evans (Jackson Jr.), Elnora and Alethea Brown. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family.
He was a Master Upholsterer with Colonial Williamsburg for over 35 years. He served faithfully as Deacon, Trustee, and Treasurer at New Zion Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg, November 6, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held 12:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, at New Zion Baptist Church in Williamsburg. Tributes may be posted at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 5, 2019