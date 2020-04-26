|
Willie Earl Carraway, age 77, a longtime resident of Newport News VA, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Riverside Hospital after a brief illness.
Will was born in Portsmouth, VA on May 31, 1942. He was the son of the late Willie Jasper Carraway and Mattie Davenport Carraway. He was a 1960 graduate of Warwick High School, attended the Newport News Shipyard Apprentice School from 1960 to 1964 and received a scholarship from the Apprentice School to attend the University of Virginia where he graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1968. He worked at the Newport News Shipyard until 1972 when he moved to Offshore Power Systems in Jacksonville, FL as part of a joint venture between the Newport News Shipyard and Westinghouse Electric. He followed his career to Westinghouse in Oak Ridge, TN in 1979 before returning to the Newport News Shipyard in Newport News, VA in 1984. He continued pursuing his career in the Newport News Shipyard working on aircraft carrier propulsion systems until he retired in 2011 at the age of 69.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He always had joy in his heart and an uplifting spirit with an innate ability to make those around him happy and at ease. He told the best stories and almost all of them would have him and those around him full of laughter. Will also had a deep love for the many dogs he had throughout his years.
Will is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon Reed Carraway; two daughters, Tara Hicks and husband, Chris Hicks, of Atlanta, GA, and Audra Collins and husband, Peter Collins, of Lawrenceville, NJ; five grandchildren, Taylor and Erin Hicks of Atlanta GA, and Caleb, Brayden, and Avery Collins of Lawrenceville, NJ; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Will was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Hardison, of Washington, NC.
Per Will's wishes, there will not be a public service and burial will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to your local animal rescue group. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020