Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Shiflette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie F. Shiflette Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie F. Shiflette Jr. Obituary
Willie F. Shiflette, Jr. of Hayes age 71, died at his home on Monday April 27, 2020. Willie was a Commercial Waterman and a Dallas Cowboy Football fanatic. He was preceded in death by his first wife Bessie, daughter's Megan Shiflette, and Cynthia West. Survivors include wife, Margery, one son Willie J. Shiflette, sister, Violet Brown, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held due to the COVID-19 Pandemic - Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -