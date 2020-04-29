|
|
Willie F. Shiflette, Jr. of Hayes age 71, died at his home on Monday April 27, 2020. Willie was a Commercial Waterman and a Dallas Cowboy Football fanatic. He was preceded in death by his first wife Bessie, daughter's Megan Shiflette, and Cynthia West. Survivors include wife, Margery, one son Willie J. Shiflette, sister, Violet Brown, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held due to the COVID-19 Pandemic - Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 29, 2020