Willie H. Coates, Jr., age 81, of Hayes and a lifelong waterman died with family by his side on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Riverside Convalescent Center in Saluda. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda Mae Coates, two daughters, Patricia Williams, Carolyn Turlington, son, Bennie Coates, Jr., parents Willie Coates, Sr., and Betty Coates. He is survived by grandchildren, Kristle Brown (Jay), Anthony Coates, Tracie Slavnik, Ken Turlington, Matthew Williams, Amy Denton, Susan Turlington, Great-Grandchildren, Larry Brown (Mackenzie) and Tori Brown. Mr. Coates will be laid to rest beside his wife on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in Groves Memorial Presbyterian Church. Pastor Bill West will be officiating. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store