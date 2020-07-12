1/1
Willie H. Coates Jr.
Willie H. Coates, Jr., age 81, of Hayes and a lifelong waterman died with family by his side on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Riverside Convalescent Center in Saluda. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda Mae Coates, two daughters, Patricia Williams, Carolyn Turlington, son, Bennie Coates, Jr., parents Willie Coates, Sr., and Betty Coates. He is survived by grandchildren, Kristle Brown (Jay), Anthony Coates, Tracie Slavnik, Ken Turlington, Matthew Williams, Amy Denton, Susan Turlington, Great-Grandchildren, Larry Brown (Mackenzie) and Tori Brown. Mr. Coates will be laid to rest beside his wife on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in Groves Memorial Presbyterian Church. Pastor Bill West will be officiating. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Burial
03:00 PM
Groves Memorial Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
