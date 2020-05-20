Willie Harvey Lowe passed away on May 10, 2020.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 21, from 11:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. at the funeral home. A service will be held at 10:00a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr., Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 21, from 11:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. at the funeral home. A service will be held at 10:00a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr., Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 20, 2020.