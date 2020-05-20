Willie Harvey Lowe
Willie Harvey Lowe passed away on May 10, 2020.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 21, from 11:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. at the funeral home. A service will be held at 10:00a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr., Veterans Memorial Cemetery.


Published in Daily Press on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
11:00 - 05:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
MAY
22
Service
10:00 AM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
