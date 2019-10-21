|
|
Willie J. Simpson, 77, peacefully passed away on October 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Laurens County, SC on October 11, 1942, spent his youth in Baltimore, MD and proudly served his country for 22 years. His Air Force career took him all over the world, but he felt most comfortable at home with his family and hobbies. His first love was playing pool. He was a skilled pool player and shared his knowledge with many. Golf, tennis, bowling, Formula1 racing and gardening were also his passions. He loved growing flowers and vegetables, and sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends was his biggest joy.
Willie was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Simpson, brother Lorenzo Simpson, and granddaughter Tameka Simpson. He is survived by his loving wife, Lydia, of 38 years, daughter Mary Simpson (Lavell), son David Willis (Kristi), and grandchildren Justin, Timothy, Braden, Cameron and Kaitlyn. Willie will be fondly remembered by a host of family and friends, and greatly missed by all who knew him and whose lives he touched in so many ways.
Please join the family for a memorial service on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Fox Hill, Hampton, VA. Willie's final resting place will be at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 21, 2019