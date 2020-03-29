|
|
Willie K. Bage, 92, died Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born in Surry County, he was a longtime Hampton resident where he was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. He retired from W.V. Joyner Meat Processing in 1998 after 16 years.
Preceded in death by his wife, Martha Louise Horne Bage; survivors include his son, William Thomas Bage; a niece, Peggy Langford; and two nephews, Ralph and John Bage.
A private graveside service was held on Friday in Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, VA.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 29, 2020