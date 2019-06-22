Willie L. Mansfield, 88, of Hampton and Roanoke, VA, passed away on June 19, 2019.



Willie was born on April 22, 1931 to Cornelius and Linda Mansfield in Gregory, NC. He joined the Air Force and fortuitously served in Burtonwood Air Force Base, northwestern England, where he met Joan Beasley. They wed in 1954, and had two children, Michael and Linda.



After serving in both the US and the UK, Willie retired from the military in 1972. Willie's second career was as a meat cutter in Hampton, VA. When fully retired, he spent his time volunteering at Special Olympics, Sarah Bonwell Hudgins, the ARC of the Virginia Peninsula and Versability Resources, agencies where his daughter Linda has received more than 30 years of support. He rooted for the Yankees and St. Helens Rugby League, and spoiled his granddaughters as much as possible.



Willie is predeceased by his beloved wife. He is survived by his children, Michael (Amanda) and Linda; and his three grandchildren, Evelyn, Gwyneth and Emma.



A graveside service will be held at Hampton Memorial Gardens, Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Versability Resources, Hampton, VA. Published in Daily Press on June 22, 2019