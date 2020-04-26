|
Willie Mae White-Welch, 62, transitioned to heavenly reward on April 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Willie T. & Bettie White, she is survived by two sons: Dwayne (Tamara) and Milton L. Welch; six grandchildren; a cherished friend of 40 years, Deborah Randall; an uncle, Joseph Holland; a special cousin, Gloria Batten; and beloved cousins and relatives. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28th at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020