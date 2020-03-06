|
|
Mr. Willie Malloy Weatherford, son of the late Harvey Weatherford and Georgia Williamson Weatherford was born May 21, 1931 in North Carolina. He was the oldest of 9 children and attended the public school in North Carolina.
He was united in holy matrimony to Elnora "Pinky" Brown. This union was blessed with two children, Paulina Marks (Kevin) and the late Moses Golden (Doreatha).
A viewing will be held on Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. followed by visitation from 5 to 6 p.m.
A celebration of his life will begin at 12 Noon on Saturday, March 7, at Smith Brothers Chapel.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 6, 2020