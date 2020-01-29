|
|
Willie Noel Lemon, Jr., age 83 of Gloucester, died peacefully at his home on January 27, 2020. The family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020, from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. A funeral service, conducted by the Reverend Art Wolz, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the Chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, followed by entombment at Windsor Gardens Cemetery and Mausoleum. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 29, 2020