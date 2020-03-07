Home

C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus
630 Anderson Ln
Hampton, VA
Willie Orrice Kelly


1942 - 2020
Willie Orrice Kelly Obituary
Mr. Willie O, Kelly (77) peacefully passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home in Newport News, VA. He is survived by his daughter's Michelle Strickland, Staff Sergeant Monique Kelly and Melissa Obi. A viewing will be held from noon until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc., 3314 Roanoke Ave. Newport News, VA 23607. Funeral services will be presided over by Bishop Leon Pierce of Emmanuel Church in Newport News, VA. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 09, 2020 at The Church of Jesus, 630 Anderson Ln, Hampton, VA. 23661. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 7, 2020
