Major Willie R. "Will" Kendrick, U.S. Air Force Retired, 88, passed away on March 4, 2020.
Will was born on 5 November 1931 near McKenzie, Alabama and grew up on a farm in Southeast Missouri near Kennett. He entered the U.S. Air Force shortly after he completed high school. He flew combat cargo missions in Vietnam, and earthquake relief missions in Iran and Chile. His cargo flights took him to four of the seven continents. After retiring with twenty years in the Air Force, he worked twenty years as an Engineering Technician with the civil service at the Naval Air Rework Facility, NAS, Norfolk.
Will is survived by his two sons, Todd A. Kendrick of Poquoson, VA and Scott R. Kendrick of Bremen, GA; three brothers, Alton L. Kendrick of Wentzville, MO, Jimmie M. Kendrick of Cheney, KS and Mack Kendrick of Poplar Bluff, MO; one sister, Sandra K. Franklin of California, MD; step-daughter, Michelle G. Gerkins; 7 grandchildren and a great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel Located at 1264 N. Great Neck Road, VA Beach, VA 23454 on Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. A committal service with military honors will follow.
Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 11, 2020