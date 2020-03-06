|
Willie Veola Nicholson Wood was born in Creedmoor, NC on July 24, 1920 to Wiley and Cleora Bradford Perry. She departed this life quietly at home on March 1, 2020.
Veola, as she preferred to be called, was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Melvin "Ned" Nicholson; second husband, Paul Wood; by her parents; two brothers; one sister; and two sons, Leo Nicholson and Joe Nicholson.
She is survived by seven of her nine children: Lois (Raymond) Howe, Annie (Lloyd) Thomas, Barbara (Michael) Anderson, Lila (Robert) Burton, Michael (Denise) Nicholson, Melvin (Edith) Nicholson, and Lawrence Nicholson; one sister, Macy Davis; 36 grandchildren, 50+ great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren to the fifth generation. She also leaves a host of other relatives, family and friends to cherish her memories.
A celebratory service will be held 1 PM on Sat., March 7, 2020 at Cornerstone Worship Center in Hampton, VA. Viewing will be held on Fri., March 6, 2020 from 1-6 PM at Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home, 4304 Victoria Blvd, Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 6, 2020