Willis Evans Obituary
Chief Evans, passed away, May 18th, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Raleigh, North Carolina and was affiliated with the fellowship, worship services, ministry and friends at Langley Protestant Chapel, Langley Air Force Base, Hampton VA.Chief Evans was an active board member for Project 1619, a life member of DAV, and a member of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society. He enjoyed helping others explore their family history. Chief Evans is survived by a devoted wife and children. Viewing will be held at Cooke Brother's Funeral Chapel, Newport News, VA on Thurs, May 23, 2019 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm. The family will join the viewing from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Chief Evans' Homegoing Service will be held at Lea's Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Sat, May 25, 2019. Interment will be at Mountlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC.
Published in Daily Press on May 23, 2019
