Willis G. Hutchinson, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born in Harrison Township, OH, he was a longtime Hampton resident where he was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. He retired from Civil Service at Fort Monroe. He had been a member of Weyer Masonic Lodge #541 of Centerville, OH for more than 50 years.
Preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Elizabeth Hutchinson, his sister, Goldie Stevens, and his brother, David Gammon; survivors include his wife of 66 years, Jean Hutchinson; two daughters, Shari Hutchinson (Diane) and Tari Weber (Russell); two grandsons, Nicholas and Dylan Weber; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens by Rev. Jeff Cannon.
Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 1509 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2020