Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Hampton Memorial Gardens

Willis G. Hutchinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willis G. Hutchinson Obituary
Willis G. Hutchinson, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born in Harrison Township, OH, he was a longtime Hampton resident where he was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. He retired from Civil Service at Fort Monroe. He had been a member of Weyer Masonic Lodge #541 of Centerville, OH for more than 50 years.

Preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Elizabeth Hutchinson, his sister, Goldie Stevens, and his brother, David Gammon; survivors include his wife of 66 years, Jean Hutchinson; two daughters, Shari Hutchinson (Diane) and Tari Weber (Russell); two grandsons, Nicholas and Dylan Weber; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens by Rev. Jeff Cannon.

Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 1509 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -