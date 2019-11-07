|
Willis H. Boykins entered into eternal rest November 1, 2019 at the age of 92. A long time resident of Gloucester. Mr. B as he was affectionately known retired from his family business W & B Cleaners that was established in 1952.
He was born in Newport News Virginia (Warwick County) to the late Willis and Rachel (Talton) Boykins. Willis was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, his son Solomon W. Boykins, two brothers, and three sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Florida, daughters Carolyn (Preston) Paula (James), Grandson Brian (Lori), Granddaughter Kristyn, Great Grandson William, Sister Virginia, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
There will be a viewing at Nicholson Cummings Funeral Home 4304 Victoria Blvd, Hampton, VA 23669 on Friday, November 8 from 1 PM until 6 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9 at 1 PM at First Baptist Church Denbigh. Viewing will be available one hour prior to the service.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 7, 2019