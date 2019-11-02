Home

POWERED BY

Services
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Hampton
Resources
More Obituaries for Willodene Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willodene Jenkins Scott


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willodene Jenkins Scott Obituary
Mrs. Willodene Jenkins Scott was born on September 4, 1947 to the late William Arthur Jenkins and Lillie Rucker Jenkins in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She departed this earthly life on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Hampton, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, William Arthur Jenkins and Lillie Rucker Jenkins, and her beloved brother Bertram Arthur Jenkins.

She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Evan A. Scott (Kimberly Donegan), of Fort Collins, CO; daughter, Erika D, Scott, of Hampton, Virginia; a grandson, Brandon A. Scott, of Hampton, Virginia; granddaughters, Maya J. and Delia D. Scott,-Donegan of Fort Collins, CO; aunt, Mrs. Mary B, Tull, Chattanooga, TN; as well as a host of other relatives and dear friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Hampton. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willodene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -