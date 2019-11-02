|
|
Mrs. Willodene Jenkins Scott was born on September 4, 1947 to the late William Arthur Jenkins and Lillie Rucker Jenkins in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She departed this earthly life on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Hampton, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, William Arthur Jenkins and Lillie Rucker Jenkins, and her beloved brother Bertram Arthur Jenkins.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Evan A. Scott (Kimberly Donegan), of Fort Collins, CO; daughter, Erika D, Scott, of Hampton, Virginia; a grandson, Brandon A. Scott, of Hampton, Virginia; granddaughters, Maya J. and Delia D. Scott,-Donegan of Fort Collins, CO; aunt, Mrs. Mary B, Tull, Chattanooga, TN; as well as a host of other relatives and dear friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Hampton. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 2, 2019