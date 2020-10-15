1/1
Wilma F. Boone
Our beloved mother, Wilma F. Boone, 83, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on October 12, 2020. Wilma was a former resident of Matthews, VA, currently residing in Poquoson, VA. She was a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church, Cobbs Creek, VA. Wilma was a proud Registered Nurse, completing her training at Riverside School of Professional Nursing.

Wilma is survived by daughters, Robin Firth Forrest (Bubba) and Gale Firth Bristow; grandchildren, Shannon Zasimowich (Shayne), Warren Forrest (Robyn), Grayson DeGraff (Patricia), Angie Statts, Andy Forrest (Emily), and Billy Forrest (Kelli); and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Ethel, Joyce, Billie, and Carol and brothers, Joel, Johnny, and Eddie.

Wilma was preceded in death by mother, Margaret Cooke; stepfather, Frank Cooke; father, Willie Watkins; husband, William Boone; sister, Dorothy Mann; brothers, Frank Cooke Jr. and Joe Cooke; and son-in-law, Arthur Bristow.

A special thank you to the staff at Golden Years Assisted Living and Grace Hospice for the wonderful and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Spring Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 92, Cobbs Creek, VA 23035.

Visitation with family will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow visitation.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
01:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
