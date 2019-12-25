Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Jean Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Jean Hunter Obituary
Wilma Jean Hunter, 73, departed this life on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Ft. Knox, Kentucky. She is survived by her husband, Richard Hunter; daughter, Josette "Jodi"; son, Richard III "Mano"; brother, Samuel; sister, Marsha (Roger); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service on Friday.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -