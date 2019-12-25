|
Wilma Jean Hunter, 73, departed this life on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Ft. Knox, Kentucky. She is survived by her husband, Richard Hunter; daughter, Josette "Jodi"; son, Richard III "Mano"; brother, Samuel; sister, Marsha (Roger); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service on Friday.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 25, 2019