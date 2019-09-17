Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Wilma Ruth Morabito

Wilma Ruth Morabito Obituary
Wilma Ruth Morabito, 96, died Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Coleridge, NE, she had been a Hampton resident since 1971.

Wilma volunteered in the Catholic community, was an excellent cook, baker, and homemaker. She enjoyed writing letters, reading, journaling, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, playing scrabble, long walks on the beach with Arthur collecting seashells, birdwatching and braiding wool rugs.

Preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 68 years, Lt. Col. Arthur C. Morabito; survivors include her children, Mary M. Dunne (Tom), Marcia M. Scrivener, Michael A. Morabito (Elizabeth), Michelle M. Settle (Jim), and Marc J. Morabito; six grandchildren, Thomas M. Dunne (Megan), Lisa M. Johnson (Jeff), Rita S. Scrivener, Danielle R. Settle, Madeline E. Morabito, and Grant C. Morabito; and three great-grandchildren, Rian, Ashling, and Aimee.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Riverside Healthy Living Community Smithfield (Willow Creek). Wilma loved you all unconditionally and we can't thank you enough for all your love and care.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 17, 2019
