MSG WILSON LEE (DOC) NANCE, U. S. ARMY MEDICAL CORP RETIRED was called home by his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 87 years old.



He was a native of Salisbury, North Carolina, (born and raised on a farm, a real country boy), and had been a peninsula resident since 1963.



At the age of 19 he joined the U S Army and spent over 24 years serving his country in the Army Medical Corp. He served one tour in the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam as a combat medic, then he retired as a Master Sergeant from Fort Eustis on July 31, 1977. After retirement from the Army, he spent 20 years in Civil Service (Maritime Administration) working as a Medical Aid (EMT) and a Administrative Technician at the James River Reserve Fleet, Fort Eustis where he retired on August 31, 1998.



He got a job at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg on the Railway, and later worked at various hotels as a Bell Captain, a Concierge, shuttle driver, Kitchen Aide, where he met people from all around the world but due to many of his health problems he had to resign. This gave him more time to garden, do yard work and go fishing. He listened to gospel music, programs on his radios, and watched religious programs on TV daily. He is a member of the American Legion, VA post # 0255 in Newport News, (non-action) due to his health.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann "Sadler" Nance of Newport News, his father, Ralph W. Nance, his mother, Maude (Beaver) Nance, his sister, Jean Gaskey, his brother, Jerry Nance, and daughter, Ellen Lange all of Salisbury, North Carolina, his daughter, Cynthia Lewis of South Carolina, and step-daughter, Lorraine Moore of Gloucester.



Survivors include his sons, Steve Nance of Trap Hill, NC, Lee Nance of Charlotte, NC; granddaughter, Stephanie Lange of Newport News, who he raised as a daughter; stepson, Lewis Brown and his wife Ronnie of Newport News; a step-son Steven Brown and his wife Ronnie, step-daughter, Susan Martinez and her husband Louie of Gloucester; and a whole bunch of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He loved helping people and making them laugh. He always had a smile on his face :)



There will be a viewing on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home from 1:30 - 2:30 PM. A graveside service will follow at 3 :00 PM at the Mausoleum in Peninsula Memorial Park. Due to Covid-19 masks are required and social distancing.



Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.



