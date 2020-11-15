1/1
Winford Junior Roberts
Winford  Junior Roberts, 66, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.  Born and educated in Portsmouth, he has been a lifelong resident of Tidewater where he worked construction.

Winford, affectionately known as "Went" or "Wink"  is survived by four sisters: Patricia Watkins(Gary), Sherry Roberts, Janice Hilliard, Toniette Bynum(Ray Bynum) and one brother Edward Leo Roberts. A host of loving family members including nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of Winford's  life will be at 11:00am, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr. in Hampton, VA.

Due to recently put in place Covid 19 restrictions for attendance, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com for attendance instructions and to watch live online.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
Funeral services provided by
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
