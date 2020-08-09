Winifred H. Fair, 90, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was a native of Elizabethton, TN and had been a resident of Hampton for 62 years. Winifred was the founder of Fair Distributing Co., Inc. where he was active for 62 years. He was a member of Peninsula Church of Christ.Winifred was preceded in death by his wife, Delores and daughter-in-law, Denise W. Fair. He is survived by his daughter, Jennie Breeden (Mark); sons, Bruce A. Fair and Bryan Fair; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Milt Fair; and sister-in-law, Ruth Steiner.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 12 from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be private.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.