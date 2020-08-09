1/1
Winifred H. Fair
Winifred H. Fair, 90, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was a native of Elizabethton, TN and had been a resident of Hampton for 62 years. Winifred was the founder of Fair Distributing Co., Inc. where he was active for 62 years. He was a member of Peninsula Church of Christ.

Winifred was preceded in death by his wife, Delores and daughter-in-law, Denise W. Fair. He is survived by his daughter, Jennie Breeden (Mark); sons, Bruce A. Fair and Bryan Fair; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Milt Fair; and sister-in-law, Ruth Steiner.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 12 from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
AUG
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 6, 2020
Daddy Fair, We wish you Godspeed in your journey to be with Granny. I wish I had a nickle for every bag of popcorn you brought to me. Sending our greatest respect to you. Angels.... beware ! He's home.
Deb & Jeff Sterling Scott & Leslie Sterling
Friend
August 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
John Bright
Friend
August 6, 2020
You lived a good life Poppy, raised a wonderful family and made many friends. Go now and enjoy you eternal place and be proud of the family you leave behind to share you legacy.
Ted & Norene Lovdahl
Family
