Winston Eugene Hays, of Newport News, passed away on February 28, 2019, at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elfriede Hays, and stepson, Hardy Winkler.Gene was a hard-working man, who served his country in the U.S. Army. During his time in Vietnam and Korea, he earned several medals for his bravery and dedication, such as the Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, and many others. After his time in the Army, he began a second career path with the U.S. Post Office. In his spare time, he was a member of the Moose Lodge Legion #199, American Legion Post #368, and Elks Lodge #315. Gene also enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family members.Gene leaves to cherish his memory his son, Gary E. Hays (Michelle); his daughter, Sandra "Sandy" Hays; and granddaughter, Cassidy Hays. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7 from 3p.m.- 4p.m., with a service to follow at 4p.m. at Altmeyer Funeral Home- Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23608. In lieu of flowers donations in Gene's memory may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2019