Wyman L. Young Jr., 53, of Newport News, VA, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on September 3, 2019. Wyman "Bub" was born in Newport News, Virginia to Morlié Young and Wyman L. Young Sr. He graduated from Tabb High School and attended Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University. After proudly serving in the United States Air Force, Wyman was an emergency response 911 telecommunicator the City of Norfolk, James City County and York County, Virginia for over twenty years. He was known for his intelligence, sense of humor, athletic abilities, and work ethic. His daughter, Ashley, was the heart and joy of his life.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 13, from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Cooke Brothers Chapel in Newport News, VA. A celebration of Wyman's life will be held Saturday, September 14, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Denbigh in Newport News, VA. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 11, 2019