Wyman "Slim" Young Sr., 77, entered into the presence of His Lord and Savior on April 14, 2020. Born in Birmingham, AL, Wyman was raised by Henry and Viola McKenzie. He was married to his beloved wife, Morlié, for 51 years until her passing. They had two children, Wyman Jr. and Tamara. Wyman earned a BA in Human Resources Administration from Saint Leo College. Wyman proudly served 6 years in the US Army, 18 years in the Air Force and 18 years in civil service as an aircraft maintenance technician and later as a transportation logistics supervisor at Langley AFB.
Wyman was known for his intelligence, integrity, sense of humor, and love for sports and politics. He was very generous with his time, discerning counsel, and money. He was a Master Mason and at one time served as Worshipful Master of his Masonic lodge. He devoted extraordinary time and energy to helping friends and family in need and being a caregiver to his wife and son until their passing. After retiring from the USAF he committed his life to Christ and volunteered for First Baptist Church Denbigh's Outreach Bread Ministry.
Wyman was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and son. He will be lovingly remembered by his fiancé, Gabriele Drake; daughter, Tamara; granddaughter, Ashley; and many other beloved family and friends.
A viewing will be held Friday, April 24th from 11:00-4:00 p.m. at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel in Newport News, VA. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday and a celebration of Wyman's life will take place at a later date. A full obituary and online condolences may be offered at https://www.cookebros.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020