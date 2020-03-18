|
"Sam" Eng, 85, of Poquoson, VA, passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2020.
Sam was born in Taishan, China with his childhood overshadowed by the Japanese Occupation. He lost his mother at age 8 but survived the famine and violence of WWII with support from his older sister May. Sam spent his high school years in Hong Kong and worked in various trade jobs on several skyscraper projects. Sam went on to work on ocean-faring cargo vessels and was promoted to ship's quartermaster.
Sam immigrated to the United States in 1961 and joined his brothers at a family laundromat, first in NC and then VA. Sam started Asia Restaurant in downtown Newport News in 1970. Sam met Freda and the two married in 1973. In 1982, due to the construction of I-664, Asia Restaurant closed and reopened at its present location as Sam's Carry Out Restaurant. Sam and Freda went on to open Ming's Carry Out in Hampton, VA in 1986.
Upon retirement, Sam had more time to enjoy photography, fishing, crabbing, boating, auctions, traveling and sudoku. Most of all, he loved sharing his cooking with family, friends and the community.
Sam is survived by his wife, Freda; along with two children and their spouses; one grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held 10 a.m. - 12 noon Saturday, March 21st at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, 836 Poquoson Avenue, Poquoson, VA. Private interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please leave your favorite memory of Sam on https://www.claytorrollins.com/obituary/Sam-Eng.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020